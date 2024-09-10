Search terms

EN
AR
  • Delicious grilling, perfect results. Delicious grilling, perfect results. Delicious grilling, perfect results.
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    7000 Series Contact Grill

    HD6307/70

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Delicious grilling, perfect results.

    The secret to great grilling is the right heat. Precise temperature selection and temperature probe deliver the perfect results inside and out. Grill all your favourites, from steaks to fish to vegatebles.

    See all benefits

    7000 Series Contact Grill

    Similar products

    See all Grill

    Delicious grilling, perfect results.

    Temperature probe and presets for always the perfect grill

    • Open flat for grilling
    • Temperature probe
    • Adjustable removable plates
    • Precision digital control
    Digital control for perfectly precise results

    Digital control for perfectly precise results

    Set exactly the temperature you need for juicy, perfectly cooked meals. Grill sandwiches, meat and vegetables just the way you like them.

    8 preset functions make grilling effortless

    8 preset functions make grilling effortless

    Enjoy grilling with 8 preset buttons for defrost, burger, fish, chicken, vegetables and meat (rare, medium, and well done).

    Food thermometer to cook just how you like it

    Food thermometer to cook just how you like it

    Grill meat to your own personal perfection with an integrated temperature probe.

    Timer for precise cooking

    Timer for precise cooking

    Avoid overcooking with an integrated timer that stop heating when grilling is complete.

    Removable parts for easy cleaning

    Removable parts for easy cleaning

    Nonstick plates and grease tray are easily removed to make cleanup a breeze.

    High power for quick cooking

    High power for quick cooking

    2200 watts of power heat the grill plates quickly and maintain a precise, constant temperature for perfect results.

    Adjustable height adapts to all your favorites

    Adjustable height adapts to all your favorites

    Easily adjust the height of the top grill plate for thicker foods or open-faced sandwiches.

    Large grill surface feeds the whole family

    Large grill surface feeds the whole family

    Whether you're cooking for one or many, the large grilling area handles it all.

    Removable nonstick plates for easy grilling

    Removable nonstick plates for easy grilling

    Whatever you make, grilling and cleanup are a snap with removable nonstick grill plates.

    Opens 180° for countertop grilling

    Opens 180° for countertop grilling

    Flip the sandwich press open 180° to grill meat and vegetables on both sides at once.

    Removable drip tray captures grease

    Removable drip tray captures grease

    Melt away fat and capture it all in the drip tray that removes for easy cleaning.

    Handle lock for carrying and storage

    Handle lock for carrying and storage

    Close and lock the handle to safely carry and store your grill.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Materials

      Main Body
      PF
      Grill plate
      Aluminum alloy
      Handle
      PF
      Arm
      Aluminum alloy
      Arm Cover
      Aluminized  sheet
      Reflective Plate
      Aluminized  sheet
      Front Cover
      PA66V
      Panel
      PC; transparent
      Transparent Buttons
      PA66
      Greese Box
      PA66
      Decorative cover for Upper/Front housing & height button
      Stainless steel SUS430
      Heating element
      Mounted on reflective plate

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1800- 2200  W
      Cord length
      > 0.8 m exposed  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Black

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.