Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Daily Collection

Toaster

HD4825/92
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD4825/92
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen

    Enjoy great toast no matter fresh or frozen bread with this compact toaster. Features an extended heating platform for more even toasting, defrost to toast straight from frozen and variable browning control for individual preference. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Toaster

    Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen

    Enjoy great toast no matter fresh or frozen bread with this compact toaster. Features an extended heating platform for more even toasting, defrost to toast straight from frozen and variable browning control for individual preference. See all benefits

    Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen

    Enjoy great toast no matter fresh or frozen bread with this compact toaster. Features an extended heating platform for more even toasting, defrost to toast straight from frozen and variable browning control for individual preference. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Toaster

    Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen

    Enjoy great toast no matter fresh or frozen bread with this compact toaster. Features an extended heating platform for more even toasting, defrost to toast straight from frozen and variable browning control for individual preference. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Toaster

      Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen

      In a compact metal design

      • Metal
      • Compact
      Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen

      Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen

      Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen.

      Variable browning control for individual preference

      Variable browning control for individual preference

      Variable browning control for individual preference.

      High lift feature to easily remove smaller pieces of bread

      High lift feature to easily remove smaller pieces of bread

      High lift feature to easily remove smaller pieces of bread.

      Cancel to stop toasting at any moment you like

      Cancel to stop toasting at any moment you like

      Cancel to stop toasting at any moment you like.

      Easy release crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Easy release crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Easy release crumb tray for easy cleaning.

      Compact design to save space on your counter top

      Compact design to save space on your counter top

      Compact design to save space on your counter top.

      Cord storage to neatly store away your toaster

      Cord storage to neatly store away your toaster

      Cord storage to neatly store away your toaster.

      To refresh and warm toast

      To refresh and warm toast

      To refresh and warm toast in seconds.

      Extended heating platform

      Extended heating platform for a more even browning of toast.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Metal housing, plastic knobs/handles (PBT)
        Color(s)
        Black and stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Cancel button
        yes
        High lift function
        yes
        Adjustable browning
        yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        800  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x D x H)
        265x157x130  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item