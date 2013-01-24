Home
HD4495/25
    Delicious hot food easily

    The multi-purpose toaster oven that does almost anything! Bakes, broils, toasts and warms, with lots of easy-cook features for delicious results every time. Includes adjustable thermostat, 45-minute timer, baking tray and crumb tray. See all benefits

      Delicious hot food easily

      • 45 min timer
      • temperature control
      • silver metalic
      Bakes, broils, toasts, or warms food and snacks

      Bakes, broils, toasts or warms food and snacks.

      45-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready.

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Large square baking tray, non stick coated (230 x 230 mm).

      Adjustable thermostat for optimal food results (max 230 °C).

      Adjustable thermostat for optimal food results (max 230 °C).

      Ready bell sounds when food is ready

      Ready bell sounds when food is ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        9 L
        Cord length
        1.0 m
        Power
        1100 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Heating elements
        Quartz (2x)
        Effective capacity
        5.7 L

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Baking tray
        230 x 230 mm

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Metal housing, plastic knobs/handles (PBT)
        Available color(s)
        Steel silver/charcoal grey /25

