Grill surfaces can be used in sloped or horizontal position

The adjustable grilling surfaces can be used in either a sloped or horizontal position, giving you plenty of different ways to cook. The sloped position lets excess grease run off into the included grease tray, which is very healthy and ideal for meats and foods containing excess oil. The horizontal setting is for cooking the food in its own tasty juices or a marinade, and is great for stir-frying and grilling.