Health grill

HD4407/50
    Discover fuller flavours

    This Philips health grill has high temperature plates to seal in all the juicy flavour. These heat up fast and keep a constant heat, for results you can trust, and can be used in a sloped or horizontal position for different cooking styles.

    This Philips health grill has high temperature plates to seal in all the juicy flavour. These heat up fast and keep a constant heat, for results you can trust, and can be used in a sloped or horizontal position for different cooking styles.

      Seal in the flavour with high temperature plates

      Adjustable thermostat ensures the perfect result.

      Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      The adjustable grilling surfaces can be used in either a sloped or horizontal position, giving you plenty of different ways to cook. The sloped position lets excess grease run off into the included grease tray, which is very healthy and ideal for meats and foods containing excess oil. The horizontal setting is for cooking the food in its own tasty juices or a marinade, and is great for stir-frying and grilling.

      The grill can be used with the lid sealed, fully open or gratin, allowing you to prepare many different dishes. 1. The sealed position holds in all the flavour and is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches. 2. The fully open position is like a mini-barbeque, perfect for table grilling, fun cooking or warming up your food. 3. The gratin position is suitable for melting cheese onto toast or vegetables such as tomato and courgette.

      The high temperature of the grill plates seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surfaces of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

      The sloped position lets excess grease run off into the included grease tray, which is very healthy and ideal for meats and foods containing excess oil.

      Floating hinge to grill any thickness of food.

      High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

      The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.

      Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Grill plate dimensions
        319 x 223 mm
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        405 x 280 x 315 mm
        Weight appliance
        3.9 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.8 m

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Steel housing / ALU plates / plastic parts
        Color(s)
        Steel/silver

      • General specifications

        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Grease tray storage
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes
        Integrated on/off switch
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

