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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster HD2686/90
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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster HD2686/90
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Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionToaster

HD2686/90

2.7

| (3) Reviews

Have it your way, exactly your way

This Philips toaster HD2686/90 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like.

See all benefits

Toaster for different types of bread

Have it your way, exactly your way

  • 2 slot

  • 3 function electronic

  • Black

  • Extra long slot

Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread

Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread.

Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

3

Reviews

5
2

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product, qualified by a quality failure

I chose the toaster because I was fed up with the rather shoddy but showy items on offer. I was not disappointed and the operation was perfect- until it failed. It was replaced without demur and I am still a satisfied customer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

05/04/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good toaster but not the best

Pros: Very stylsh design Quick Toasting Impressive digital system Cons: No even Browning , toast brown more from one side

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good - but unfortunately unreliable.

I bought this product with a matching kettle and both look very smart. initially I was very happy with the toaster but after about 6 months things started to go wrong. Only one side of the toaster would work then the toast would pop up after a few seconds and constantly have to put back in so it could be toasted. This got so bad that the product was unusable and had to be returned. The customer service from Philips was excellent and I received an alternative product as this one had been discontinued. When it worked it was good but ultimately the reliability was poor, so I could not recommend this product.

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

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