Toaster

HD2648/20
  Enjoy great toast together
    Toaster

    HD2648/20
    Enjoy great toast together

    Philips toaster with independent double 2-slice operation and variable width slots. Toast up to 4 slices, thick or thin, evenly golden brown. Features cancel, defrost & reheat button, variable browning control and removable crumb tray.

    Toaster

    Enjoy great toast together

    Philips toaster with independent double 2-slice operation and variable width slots. Toast up to 4 slices, thick or thin, evenly golden brown. Features cancel, defrost & reheat button, variable browning control and removable crumb tray. See all benefits

      Enjoy great toast together

      Toaster for always golden brown bread

      4 slot metal
      2 function
      Metal
      Reheat, defrost
      To toast 2 slices independently or 4 at the same time

      To toast 2 slices independently or 4 at the same time

      Independent double 2-slice operation to toast 2 slices independently or four at the same time for optimal flexibility and convenience.

      Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

      Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

      Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

      Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

      Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Metal
        Color(s)
        Silver

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Multiple toast settings
        7

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.85  cm
        Power
        1800  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        136x28x130  mm

