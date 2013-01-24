Home
Toaster

HD2628/22
    -{discount-value}

    Toaster with variable width slots for evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Convenient due to defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

    Toaster with variable width slots for evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Convenient due to defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

    Toaster with variable width slots for evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Convenient due to defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

    Toaster with variable width slots for evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Convenient due to defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

      Thick or thin, always golden brown

      • 950 W
      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

      Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

      Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

      Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

      Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black and metal
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        19.1x27.1x16.2  cm

      • General specifications

        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Multiple toast settings
        7

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        950W  W
        Voltage
        220-240V  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        0,85m  cm

