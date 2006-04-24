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  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Classic Dry iron

    HD1172

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    This iconic Philips iron helps to speed up your ironing.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Classic Dry iron

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    See all Dry Iron

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Iron with speed shaped soleplate

    • Aluminium soleplate
    • 1.9 m cord length
    • 1000 Iron Watts
    • 1000 Watts
    Linished soleplate for easy gliding on your clothes

    Linished soleplate for easy gliding on your clothes

    This iron features a high-quality linished aluminum soleplate for long-lasting performance.

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

    Easy temperature control

    Easy temperature control

    An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

    Long lasting cord for extended lifetime

    The quality long-lasting cord ensures long lifetime performance

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

    Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

    Tested design for maximum durability

    This design has been tested under rigorous quality measures to provide long-lasting performance

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1.9  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Power
      1000  W

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