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  • Fast even haircut Fast even haircut Fast even haircut

    Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper

    HC5630/13

    Fast even haircut

    Get an even haircut thanks to DualCut and Trim-n-Flow Pro technology. The new comb design prevents hair of any length from getting stuck in the comb, so you can finish your style in one go.

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    Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper

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    See all Series Hair clippers

    Fast even haircut

    Cut hair flows away for 2x faster* clipping

    • Trim-n-Flow PRO technology
    • 28 length settings (0.5-28mm)
    • 90 min cordless use/1h charge
    • 100% washable
    Cut hair flows away for 2x faster* clipping

    Cut hair flows away for 2x faster* clipping

    The innovative comb design allows cut hair to flow away from the blades during use, preventing even long hair from getting stuck in the comb, so you can start and finish your style without interruption .

    Maximum precision with double blades

    Maximum precision with double blades

    The Philips Hairclipper 5000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Cut your hair to the exact length you want with 2 adjustable combs that cut between 3mm and 28mm at 1mm increments, a 2mm stubble comb, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

    Up to 90 minutes of cordless use

    Up to 90 minutes of cordless use

    Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – one hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

    Hassle-free cleaning

    Hassle-free cleaning

    Simply rinse your clipper under the tap for fast and easy cleaning.

    Extra power when you need it

    Extra power when you need it

    The hair clipper for thicker hair. Just press the Turbo mode button for an extra boost of power.

    Ergonomic design for comfort and control

    Ergonomic design for comfort and control

    Philips clippers have a textured grip designed for easy handling, so you can cut your hair with control and in comfort.

    The blades never need oiling

    The blades never need oiling

    Clipping power that's easy to maintain—our blades never need oiling.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Click-on comb for stubble

    Click-on comb for stubble

    Trim your stubble or quickly touch up your hair with the additional 2mm beard comb.

    Easy, organised storage

    Easy, organised storage

    Keep your clipper, combs and accessories in check with the convenient storage pouch.

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power system

      Battery type
      Li-ion

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Comb
      • 1 beard comb
      • 2 hair combs (long and short)
      Storage
      Soft pouch

    • Power

      Low energy mode
      < 0.3 W
      Off mode (no attachments)
      < 0.1 W

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Cutter width
      41  mm
      Number of length settings
      28
      Range of length settings
      From 0.5 to 28  mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 1  mm

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Cleaning
      100% washable**
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

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    • Versus its Philips predecessor
    • *Clean with water only
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