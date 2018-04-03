2 year warranty
Discontinued
Professional results for all garments
Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology and tiltable ErgoFit board, the new ProTouch 2-in-1 garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance to give you professional and crisp results for years to come!*
Ironing brand
2200W, 90g steam boost
2-in-1 with ErgoFit board
5 steam levels
Double pole with Hang&Lock
The innovative PureSteam technology is fundamentally different from other steamers. With up to 3 bar pump pressure, it generates powerful steam which penetrates deep into the garments, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
By long pressing the steam selection button on the handle, up to 90g powerful steam boost is triggered, helping you to remove tough wrinkles easily.
Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up, even if you clean it regularly. With the innovative PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam. This prevents scale from building up. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come*.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
payam
03/04/2018
United Kingdom
high pressure steam
very good performance. steamer has been equipped with a high pressure pump which make the steam more pressurized.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProTouch 2-in-1 GC618/66 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProTouch 2-in-1 GC618/66 Garment Steamer
Tested according to IEC protocol with hard water for 500 hours to simulate 10 years of usage time.