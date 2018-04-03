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2 year warranty

All series

  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments
  • Professional results for all garments

Discontinued

ProTouch 2-in-1Garment Steamer

GC618/66

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Professional results for all garments

Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology and tiltable ErgoFit board, the new ProTouch 2-in-1 garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance to give you professional and crisp results for years to come!*

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With PureSteam technology and ErgoFit board

Professional results for all garments

  • 2200W, 90g steam boost

  • 2-in-1 with ErgoFit board

  • 5 steam levels

  • Double pole with Hang&Lock

Penetrating powerful steam with up to 3 bar pump pressure

Penetrating powerful steam with up to 3 bar pump pressure

The innovative PureSteam technology is fundamentally different from other steamers. With up to 3 bar pump pressure, it generates powerful steam which penetrates deep into the garments, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

90g steam boost for tough wrinkle removal

By long pressing the steam selection button on the handle, up to 90g powerful steam boost is triggered, helping you to remove tough wrinkles easily.

PureSteam technology ensures powerful steam over the years

PureSteam technology ensures powerful steam over the years

Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up, even if you clean it regularly. With the innovative PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam. This prevents scale from building up. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come*.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

high pressure steam

very good performance. steamer has been equipped with a high pressure pump which make the steam more pressurized.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProTouch 2-in-1 GC618/66 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProTouch 2-in-1 GC618/66 Garment Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested according to IEC protocol with hard water for 500 hours to simulate 10 years of usage time.