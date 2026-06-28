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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron
Discontinued
Support
GC5057/28
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Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Ironing is now trully simple - English (US)
All (2)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
The iron ready light of my Philips Steam Iron is blinking
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
Contacting Philips
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