ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron

Discontinued

Support

PerfectCare XpressPressurised steam iron

GC5057/28

PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Ironing is now trully simple - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 28 June 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you