Search terms

EN
AR
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required Carefree ironing, no setting required Carefree ironing, no setting required

    PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron

    GC5057/02

    Carefree ironing, no setting required

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. Philips PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Truly simple ironing

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    Carefree ironing, no setting required

    With compact, powerful steam generator inside

    • Steam 65g/min;200g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
    • Safe for all ironable garments
    100% safe on all ironable garments

    100% safe on all ironable garments

    100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

    100% easy to use, no adjustment required

    100% easy to use, no adjustment required

    100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

    100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

    100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

    100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

    SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

    SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

    This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.

    2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance

    2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance

    2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.

    Auto Steam Sensor activates the steam automically

    Auto Steam Sensor activates the steam automically

    The innovative Auto Steam Sensor with motion detection activates the steam automatically when moving the iron on the ironing board. This always gives you the right amount of steam for effective crease removal, while reducing the wasted steam. Great results and energy efficiency

    Constant powerful steam up to 65 g/min

    Constant powerful steam up to 65 g/min

    Constant powerful steam up to 65 g/min for better crease removal for all your garments

    Steam boost up to 200 g

    Steam boost up to 200 g

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    Iron with smart light feedback indicator

    Iron with smart light feedback indicator

    Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.

    OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam & temperature

    OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam & temperature

    One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam & temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam & temperature 2) The ultra powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics

    3 ways of automatic shut-off

    3 ways of automatic shut-off

    Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is hold still for 30s on soleplate, 30s lying on a side or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Anti-calc tablets + rinsing
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Easy to use

      Safe for all fabrics
      Even for delicates like silks
      Water tank capacity
      320  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Soft grip
      Yes
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      2.5  m

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      2.5  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      Continuous steam output
      65  g/min
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Power
      2800  W
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Steam boost
      200  g
      Steam tip
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.