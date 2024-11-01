GC5057/02
Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. Philips PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Truly simple ironing
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100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.
100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.
100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.
This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.
2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.
The innovative Auto Steam Sensor with motion detection activates the steam automatically when moving the iron on the ironing board. This always gives you the right amount of steam for effective crease removal, while reducing the wasted steam. Great results and energy efficiency
Constant powerful steam up to 65 g/min for better crease removal for all your garments
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.
One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam & temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam & temperature 2) The ultra powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics
Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is hold still for 30s on soleplate, 30s lying on a side or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.
Calc management
Easy to use
Comfortable ironing
Fast & powerful crease removal
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