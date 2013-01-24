Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily! See all benefits
Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily! See all benefits
The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
Easy to use
Crease removal
Comfortable ironing
Technical specifications
Smooth gliding