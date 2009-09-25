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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Ionic Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Ionic Steam iron

Discontinued

Azur IonicSteam iron

GC4630/02

2.5

| (2) Reviews

1 award

Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily!

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Powerful ironing with Ionic DeepSteam

Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

  • Ionic Deepsteam

50% smaller steam particles reach deeper into tough creases

50% smaller steam particles reach deeper into tough creases

The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

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Awards

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Reviews

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2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
1

25/09/2009

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Steam

50% smaller steam!!! Wow!!! Explain to me how this works please, seeing as steam particles are individual H2O molecules.... Fission possibly?!?! Incredible....

This review was made for Azur Ionic GC4630 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur Ionic GC4630 Steam iron

28/06/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good features let down badly by a sole plate that sticks to many different fabrics despite regular cleaning

Good featuires on a well desgned comfortable to use iron. The performance is generally poor it drips water when hot and soleplate has a tendency to stck to many fabrics despite regular cleaning. I cannot reccommend this model to anyone, and I hiope some of the other models perform better! Disappointing from a major supplier of electrical goods.

This review was made for Azur Ionic GC4630 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur Ionic GC4630 Steam iron

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