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  • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort

    3300 series Steam iron

    GC3330/02

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    1 award

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    3300 series Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    3x easier

    • 2300W
    • 35 g/min steam
    • 100g steam boost
    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

    Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

    Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

    The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      1.64  kg
      Product dimensions
      32.8 x 12.9 x 16.3  cm
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      3  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      35  g/min
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Power
      2300  W
      Steam output
      Yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      100  g
      Variable steam settings
      Yes

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