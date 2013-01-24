Home
Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

GC322/67
    Quick crease removal with the power of steam

    This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron.

      Ideal for delicate clothes and travel

      • 1200 W
      • Steam-on-demand
      • Brush
      • Heat-resistant storage box
      No ironing board needed

      By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

      Detachable water tank for easier filling

      Detachable water tank for easier filling.

      Ergonomic design for handheld operation

      The handheld steamer is light and comfortable to use thanks to the ergonomic and compact design. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Brush accessory for a smooth finish

      Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

      Fast heat up time

      The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

      Immediate storage box

      This unique and solid storage box allows immediate and safe storage of your hot garment steamer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        34.7 x 12.9 x 12.2 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        38 x 12 x 15 cm

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2 m
        Water tank capacity
        60 ml
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk

      • Storage

        Storage solution
        Heat resistant box

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        1200 W
        Voltage
        240 V

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Brush
        Yes

      • Physical Dimensions

        Weight
        0.660 kg

          • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.