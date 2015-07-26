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  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day

    PowerLife Plus Steam iron

    GC2982/30

    Built to perform, day after day

    The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest.

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    PowerLife Plus Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    • Steam 35g/min;130g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2300 Watts
    Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal.

    130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Powerful steam for fast ironing

    Powerful steam for fast ironing

    This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

    Robust heelrest for improved stability

    This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide
      Drip Stop
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2  m

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2300  W
      Steam boost
      130  g
      Continuous steam
      35  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving*
      20  %

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