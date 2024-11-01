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    ComfortCare Steam iron

    GC2710/02

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Self clean system, this practical Philips steam iron GC2710/02 gives you value for money that lasts!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    ComfortCare Steam iron

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    Simple, fast and effective

    Iron with longer-lasting steam performance

    • 30g
    Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

    Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

    The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Self clean
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Sideways opening door
      Refill any time
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      1.9  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      30  g/min
      Soleplate
      Non-stick
      Power
      2000  W
      Steam output
      Yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      90  g
      Variable steam settings
      Yes

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