Simple, fast and effective
For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Self clean system, this practical Philips steam iron GC2710/02 gives you value for money that lasts!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple, fast and effective
For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Self clean system, this practical Philips steam iron GC2710/02 gives you value for money that lasts!
Simple, fast and effective
For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Self clean system, this practical Philips steam iron GC2710/02 gives you value for money that lasts!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple, fast and effective
For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Self clean system, this practical Philips steam iron GC2710/02 gives you value for money that lasts!
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.
The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technical specifications
Calc management
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.