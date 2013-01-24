Home
2500 series

Steam iron

GC2520
    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    2500 series Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Simple, fast and effective

      Longer-lasting steam performance

      • Dripstop
      • Double anti-calc
      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

      Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

      The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Fast heat-up
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove

      • Crease removal

        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 90 gr/min
        Continuous steam
        Up to 30 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Spray
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,2
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Comfortable ironing

        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Cord length
        2 m
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards
        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000
        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Non-stick soleplate

