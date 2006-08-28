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    2500 series Steam iron

    GC2520/27

    Overall rating / 5
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    1 award

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    2500 series Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    Longer-lasting steam performance

    • Dripstop
    • Double anti-calc
    2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

    2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

    2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

    Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

    Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

    The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2000
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1,2
      Product dimensions
      29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

    • Easy to use

      Control
      • Temperature ready light
      • Variable steam settings
      Reaching tricky areas
      Button groove
      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      Non-stick soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      2  m
      Additional comfort
      360 degree cord freedom
      Anti-scale management
      Double Active Calc System
      Safe in use
      Exceeds international drop test standards
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes
      Continuous steam
      Up to 30 gr/min
      Spray
      Yes
      Reaching tricky areas
      Pointed tip
      Steam Boost
      Up to 90 gr/min

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