1900 series Steam iron

GC1905/02
    -{discount-value}

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed

      Faster - from start to finish

      Iron with fast water filling and emptying

      • Steam 13g/min
      • Blue Ceralon soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 1400 Watts
      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min

      Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.

      Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.8 m
        Filling and emptying water
        • Sideways opening door
        • Extra large filling hole
        Water tank capacity
        180 ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Steam tip
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        13 g/min
        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Power
        1400 W
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.06 kg
        Voltage
        220 V

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item