Effective results with minimum effort
Classic is new Philips dry iron which weighs heavier than the traditional dry iron. The additional weight of the iron combined with smooth gliding soleplate make the ironing easier with less effort See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all ironable garments.
Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.
Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.
The additional weight of the iron helps in achieving effective ironing results even on the tough garments.
