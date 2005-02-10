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  • Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective

    Dry iron

    GC148/02

    Overall rating / 5
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    Simple, fast and effective

    This high quality lightweight Philips iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Dry iron

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    See all Dry Iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    Lightweight, quality iron

    Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

    Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

    Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics.

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

    Cord winder to conveniently store the main cord

    The cord can be wrapped around the heelrest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      0.76  kg
      Product dimensions
      25.5 x 11.1 x 12.8  cm
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Easy to use

      Power cord length
      1.8  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      Non-stick
      Power
      950 - 1100  W

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