GC148/02
Simple, fast and effective
This high quality lightweight Philips iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
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Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
The cord can be wrapped around the heelrest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
Technical specifications
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
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