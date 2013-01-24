Easy and Effective
This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effecive with lots of continious steam and the non-stick soleplate soleplate makes your gliding easier. With comfort iron the ironing job is now made simpler. See all benefits
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all ironable garments.
Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
Easy to use
Green efficiency
Fast crease removal