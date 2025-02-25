FY5030/00
Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology
The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your appliance, ensuring consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to release invisible mist, humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria spread (1)See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This humidification filter is compatible with 5000 series humidifiers, including model HU5710. To find your humidifier model, check the bottom of the device.
For optimal performance, always use genuine Philips filters. Designed for a perfect fit, these filters undergo strict inspections and rigorous durability tests to ensure your Philips humidifier performs at its best throughout the filter's lifespan.
No technology releases cleaner water vapor than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (1)
This humidification filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 6 months.
Connect your device to the Air+ app and easily order accessories when needed.
General Specification
Weight and Dimensions
Replacement
