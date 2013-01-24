Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

NanoProtect filter Series 2

FY0194/30
Overall rating / 5
  • Intelligent purification Intelligent purification Intelligent purification
    -{discount-value}

    NanoProtect filter Series 2

    FY0194/30
    Overall rating / 5

    Intelligent purification

    The NanoProtect Series 2 filter captures 99.5% 0.003um particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria. 12 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

    NanoProtect filter Series 2

    Intelligent purification

    The NanoProtect Series 2 filter captures 99.5% 0.003um particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria. 12 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

    Intelligent purification

    The NanoProtect Series 2 filter captures 99.5% 0.003um particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria. 12 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

    NanoProtect filter Series 2

    Intelligent purification

    The NanoProtect Series 2 filter captures 99.5% 0.003um particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria. 12 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all filters-and-accessories

      Intelligent purification

      Captures 99.5% of particles

      • Captures 99.5% of particles
      As long as 12 months lifetime

      As long as 12 months lifetime

      Philips NanoProtect Series 2 filter covers an unfolded area of about 1.26m² to ensure a long lifetime up to 12 months.

      Captures 99.5% of particles

      Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.5%* of particles even as small as 0.003 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles and bacteria*. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1).
          • Philips Air Purifier traps 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003 microns that pass through the filter. Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow in 2015 by a third party lab.