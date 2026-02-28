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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

FS3BK Headphones

FS3BK/00

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40 mm neodymium drivers deliver rich bass and powerful sound

The 40mm drivers are engineered to reproduce a rich bass and powerful sound while on the go.

Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

The compact foldable design allows you to easily fold the headband for perfect foldability and storage.

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