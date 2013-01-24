Home
PowerPro Compact

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9350/62
  • Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5 Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5 Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
    Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

    With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle. See all benefits

      1800W durable motor for high suction power

      1800W durable motor for high suction power

      Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of high suction power for thorough cleaning results.

      PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.

      MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

      MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

      MultiClean nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning across all floor types.

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures &gt;99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      The fully-sealed filtration system captures >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

      ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

      ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

      ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Front
        Action radius
        9 m
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Cord length
        6 m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        525 x 320 x 315 mm
        Weight of product
        4.5 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        410 x 281 x 247 mm

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.5 L
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy H13 filter
        Motor filter
        Washable filter
        Filtration level
        HEPA13 level**

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        MultiClean nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black

      • Accessories

        Filter replacement kit
        FC8010/02

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        1800 W
        Airflow (max)
        37 l/s
        Sound power level
        82 dB
        Suction power (max)
        360 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1600 W
        Vacuum (max)
        33 kPa

          • Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01
          • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.