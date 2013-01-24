Home
    Feel the relief of a better posture! This Philips vacuum cleaner results in significantly less bending while cleaning and brings you more comfort

      • RemoteControl
      Unique ergonomically designed PostureProtect handle

      Unique ergonomically designed PostureProtect handle

      The patented PostureProtect handle offers you 4x a better body posture: it helps to prevent bending while cleaning; it supports keeping your wrist in a comfortable position; both handles make manoeuvring easy; and you can regulate the vacuum cleaner with fingertip controls.

      Fingertip controls in the handle

      Fingertip controls in the handle

      Via the buttons in the handle you can easily operate your vacuum cleaner - without bending!

      Rotating hose connection for easier manoeuvring

      Rotating hose connection for easier manoeuvring

      This hose has a pivoting connection to the handle and therefore allows for easier manoeuvring and less wrist strain.

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 375 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 375 Watt suction power

      Very efficient 2000 Watt motor, generating a suction power of max. 375 Watt.

      Hygienic semi-automatic filter-cleaning system

      Hygienic semi-automatic filter-cleaning system

      Effortlessly maintain optimal suction power by unclogging the filter without touching the dust.

      Exceptionally silent bagless - only 76 dB

      Exceptionally silent bagless - only 76 dB

      The soundlevel of this product is very low within its category.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.5 kg

      • Usability

        Handgrip
        PostureProtect handle
        Power control
        Electronic on handgrip
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        11 m
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Cord length
        8 m

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
        Dust capacity
        1.5 L
        HEPA AirSeal
        Yes
        Filter cleaning system
        Manual rattle system
        Filter type
        Gore-Tex HEPA 10

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip

      • Design

        Color
        Icy white

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        37 l/s
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76 dB
        Suction power (max)
        375 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Vacuum (max)
        33 kPa

