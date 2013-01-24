Home
    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever

      The highest suction power ever

      500 Watt suction power for effortless cleaning

      • 2200 W
      • 500W suction power
      • Allergy H13 filter
      • Turbo brush
      2200W motor generating max. 500W suction power

      2200W motor generating max. 500W suction power

      Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      Long 10-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 10-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      With a reach of 10 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures &gt;99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13*.

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into XXL 4-liter dust chamber

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into XXL 4-liter dust chamber

      Large 4-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

      Turbo brush, perfect for (pet) hair and fluff cleaning

      Turbo brush, perfect for (pet) hair and fluff cleaning

      The rotating Turbo brush is designed for optimal cleaning of pet hair and fluff, opening up carpet fibers for a deeper clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6.3 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 320 x 280 mm

      • Usability

        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        7 m
        Action radius
        10 m
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Allergy H13 filter
        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes
        Dust capacity
        4 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Emperor red

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        34 kPa
        Suction power (max)
        500 W
        Airflow (max)
        47 l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        2000 W
        Input power (max)
        2200 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        78 dB

            • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.