StudioPower Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9083/01
    The StudioPower from Philips combines the performance of a big vacuum cleaner with the compactness of a small one. Its big power, small size, 2 handles, and large reach offer great flexibility, so you can quickly move through your home.

      Big in power, compact in size

      • 2000W
      • AirflowMax technology
      • Parquet
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

      This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 400 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

      Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

      This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      An extra big 11 m reach

      An extra big 11 m reach

      Thanks to its 8 m cord you have an 11 m reach without having to switch the plug.

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Usability

        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Cord length
        8 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        11 m
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        450 x 240 x 240 mm

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes
        Dust capacity
        3 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle
        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip

      • Design

        Color
        Pistel red

      • Performance

        Suction power (max)
        400 W
        Airflow (max)
        40 l/s
        Vacuum (max)
        30 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        78 dB
        Input power (max)
        2000 W

