40% more dust pick-up for a better clean
The new Philips PowerPro FC8764/01 bagless vacuum cleaner picks up more dust in one go, so your floor gets cleaner with fewer strokes. You can therefore spend more time doing the things you really enjoy. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The AeroSeal nozzle captures more dust and fluff per stroke thanks to the special designed soleplate. It gently opens up the carpet to remove the dust deep down. Thanks to the optimal sealing the dust is transported into the cyclone with maximum airflow.
This powerful 2100 Watt motor generates max. 370 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.
The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.
10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.
PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.
