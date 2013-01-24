Home
PowerPro

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8764/01
    40% more dust pick-up for a better clean

    The new Philips PowerPro FC8764/01 bagless vacuum cleaner picks up more dust in one go, so your floor gets cleaner with fewer strokes. You can therefore spend more time doing the things you really enjoy. See all benefits

      40% more dust pick-up for a better clean

      With PowerCyclone technology and AeroSeal nozzle

      • 2100W
      • PowerCyclone 5
      • HEPA 12 filter
      AeroSeal nozzle captures more dust and fluff per stroke

      AeroSeal nozzle captures more dust and fluff per stroke

      The AeroSeal nozzle captures more dust and fluff per stroke thanks to the special designed soleplate. It gently opens up the carpet to remove the dust deep down. Thanks to the optimal sealing the dust is transported into the cyclone with maximum airflow.

      Powerful 2100 Watt motor for excellent cleaning results

      Powerful 2100 Watt motor for excellent cleaning results

      This powerful 2100 Watt motor generates max. 370 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

      Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

      The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

      More cleaning with less effort

      More cleaning with less effort

      10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.

      PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Cord length
        7 m
        Action radius
        10 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube coupling
        Easy release

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        440 x 300 x 290 mm

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        EPA 12 filter
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter
        Dust capacity
        2 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        AeroSeal nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black

      • Performance

        Suction power (max)
        370 W
        Airflow (max)
        38 l/s
        Vacuum (max)
        34 kPa
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        80 dB
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Input power (max)
        2100 W

          • * Dust pick-up results compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested on average by external test institute according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 on carpet, October 2011