PowerPro

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8760/61
1 Awards
  • Effortless cleaning, powerful performance Effortless cleaning, powerful performance Effortless cleaning, powerful performance
    PowerPro Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8760/61
    1 Awards

    Effortless cleaning, powerful performance

    The new Philips PowerPro effortlessly cleans your floors thanks to the PowerCyclone 5 technology. The advanced dust container is easy to empty and helps avoiding dust clouds. See all benefits

      Effortless cleaning, powerful performance

      With PowerCyclone technology

      • 2000W
      • PowerCyclone 5
      • HEPA 10 washable filter
      PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.

      2000 Watt motor for high performance

      2000 Watt motor for high performance

      The 2000 Watt motor generates max. 360 Watt suction power for high performance.

      Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

      Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

      The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

      Washable foam filter for life-long performance

      Washable foam filter for life-long performance

      The foam filter can be easily washed under the tap for life-long performance.

      More cleaning with less effort

      More cleaning with less effort

      10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Cord length
        7 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        10 m
        Tube coupling
        Easy release
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        440 x 300 x 290 mm

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        EPA 10 filter
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes
        Dust capacity
        2 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Wheeled all-purpose nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip

      • Design

        Color
        Juicy red

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        33 kPa
        Suction power (max)
        360 W
        Airflow (max)
        37 l/s
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        80 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

