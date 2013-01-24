Home
2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

FC8295/01
    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000W of cleaning performance with a multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.

      With 2000W motor for great cleaning results

      • 2000 W
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • 3L
      • Parquet
      2000W durable motor for high suction power

      2000W durable motor for high suction power

      Durable 2000W generates strong suction power for great cleaning results.

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

      Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

      Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

      Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

      Large 3-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

      Adjustable suction power for every cleaning task

      Adjustable suction power for every cleaning task

      Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* particles

      Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Power control
        Rotary knob
        Action radius
        9 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        6 m
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Tube coupling
        Conical

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        4.3 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403 x 263 x 220 mm

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air filter
        Dust capacity
        3 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle
        Accessories included
        • 2-in-1 brush
        • Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        On board
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Magic purple

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Sound power level
        81 dB
        Suction power (max)
        350 W
        Vacuum (max)
        23 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W

          • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12