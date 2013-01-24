High suction power
The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000W of cleaning performance with a multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Durable 2000W generates strong suction power for great cleaning results.
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.
9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.
Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.
Large 3-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.
Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.
Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.
No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.
Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.
