EasyLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8130/01
    -{discount-value}

    Treat yourself to a really clean floor with the Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner. The 2000 Watt motor of this vacuum cleaner provides high cleaning power for perfect results. Enjoy your floor more.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Treat yourself to a really clean floor with the Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner. The 2000 Watt motor of this vacuum cleaner provides high cleaning power for perfect results. Enjoy your floor more.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Treat yourself to a really clean floor with the Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner. The 2000 Watt motor of this vacuum cleaner provides high cleaning power for perfect results. Enjoy your floor more.

      Treat yourself to a really clean floor

      Big in power, long in reach

      • 2000W
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

      This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 400 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      Long cord for over 10m reach

      Long cord for over 10m reach

      A long cord gives you a longer reach, so that you can clean a room without having to stop. This product has over 10m reach.

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

      3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

      3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

      This large Philips dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your vacuum cleaner bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        428.5 x 314 x 213 mm

      • Usability

        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Action radius
        10 m
        Cord length
        6 m
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube coupling
        Conical

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        HEPA washable filter
        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Dust capacity
        3 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Pistil Red

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        42 l/s
        Vacuum (max)
        28 kPa
        Suction power (max)
        400 W
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        80 dB
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W

