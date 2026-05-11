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  • Tastes café-made, feels like home Tastes café-made, feels like home Tastes café-made, feels like home
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    Café Aromis Series 8000 Philips Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

    EP8757/20

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Tastes café-made, feels like home

    Enjoy café-quality coffee at home with Philips Café Aromis. Create 50+ drinks, from espresso to cold brew, made with more beans* for that café-like taste. Produce velvety hot or cold froth with LatteGo Pro and clean it in 10 seconds rinsing under running water.

    See all benefits

    Café Aromis Series 8000 Philips Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

    Similar products

    See all Super-automatic espresso machines

    Tastes café-made, feels like home

    The intensity you love, from espresso to cold brew

    • Café-quality results with BrewExtract technology
    • Velvety milk froth with LatteGo Pro
    • 50+ hot & cold drinks for every mood
    • Hassle-free cleaning
    • Easy-to-use intutive display
    More beans, more flavor

    More beans, more flavor

    The secret to café-like intensity? Our BrewExtract technology doses and presses more beans* into every brew to create that unmistakable café-like taste from your espresso machine. Want to make it just right? Tweak your brew using one of 7 intensity levels.

    Velvety milk froth, for all your café favourites

    Velvety milk froth, for all your café favourites

    Café-quality results also mean velvety milk froth, hot or cold. That’s where LatteGo Pro comes in. From cappuccino to iced latte, our milk system delivers café-quality results using both dairy and plant-based milks. It's dishwasher safe and no tubes means you can clean it in 10 seconds rinsing under running water. Experience next-level froth with LatteGo Pro: the innovative milk frother in our coffee machine system.

    50+ hot and cold drinks for every mood

    50+ hot and cold drinks for every mood

    Explore 50+ hot and cold coffee creations, from rich espressos to refreshing cold brews. This hot and iced coffee maker is the perfect solution for families and coffee lovers seeking café-level variety at home.

    All the enjoyment with minimal cleaning

    All the enjoyment with minimal cleaning

    Clean LatteGo Pro in 10 seconds rinsing under running water or place it in the dishwasher. The brew unit can be cleaned under the tap. When it's time to run a cleaning program, like descaling, your machine will guide you through it.

    Your favourite coffee, at the touch of a button

    Your favourite coffee, at the touch of a button

    The intuitive touch TFT 4.3" display ensures effortless coffee making with one-touch brewing and personalized user profiles. Simple controls make it easy for everyone in the household to enjoy premium coffees at home.

    Your Barista at home

    Your Barista at home

    Meet your barista assistant, the helper that strives to make your coffee better, every day. You can use it on your machine, or in the HomeID app. Chat and tell which beans you’re using, and it will automatically adjust the brew settings so you get the best extraction from your beans. With barista assistant, you can adjust the strength, volume, or temperature to suit your taste – even when brewing remotely. It’s always at your service, so every cup feels like it was made by a real barista in your own kitchen.

    Authentic Cold Brew taste

    Authentic Cold Brew taste

    Experience refreshing cold brew at the press of a button - well-balanced and smooth, ready on demand.

    40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

    40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

    Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sound, making it easier to enjoy the simple delight of brewing coffee. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and comes with a Quiet Mark certification.

    Aromatic coffee from fresh beans

    Aromatic coffee from fresh beans

    Café-quality coffee starts with freshly ground beans. Add your favorite beans, select your coffee and let the integrated grinder release that irresistible aroma and flavour. Fine-tune the grind size using of one of 12 settings, from fine to coarse.

    Even more flavor thanks to the extra shot function

    Even more flavor thanks to the extra shot function

    Enjoy more flavour and strong coffee without the bitterness by using our extra shot function. You can add it to any of our coffee recipes, except when using the pre-ground function.

    Save on water and energy usage with Eco mode

    Save on water and energy usage with Eco mode

    Use Eco mode to reduce water and energy consumption, without compromising on coffee quality. Our Philips Café Aromis allows you to dim the main and cup lights earlier than the default time, use less water while rinsing, switch to standby mode more quickly or dim brightness.

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    Brew up to 5000 cups without having to descale using an AquaClean filter. It purifies water before brewing begins so your coffee tastes more flavorsome.

    Brew remotely and get tips with HomeID app

    Brew remotely and get tips with HomeID app

    Get coffee advice, recipes, and help directly through the HomeID App — your digital barista companion across every step of your journey.

    Designed to elevate your home

    Designed to elevate your home

    Philips Café Aromis coffee machine with grinder and frother not only brews delicious coffee but elevates your kitchen as well. An elegant finish, soft curves and intuitive display combine to add a sleek, European touch to your home.

    More cups, less refills

    More cups, less refills

    Brew more high quality coffee and refill less thanks to the generous 1.9L water tank. That’s cup after cup for the whole family or when you’re entertaining friends.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Coffee source
      Fresh beans
      User involvement
      Touch of a button
      Drinks
      • Iced Flat White, Iced Milk Froth, Iced Cortado, Iced Italian Cappuccino,
      • Espresso Macchiato, Cortado, Mélange, Cappuccino, Flat White,
      • Italian Cappuccino, Cut, Piccolo Latte, Magic, Cappuccino XL, Hot Water
      • Caffè Latte, Café au Lait, Latte Macchiato, Milk Froth, Galão,
      • Ristretto, Espresso, Espresso Lungo, Espresso Doppio,
      • Iced Espresso, Iced Caffè Crema, Iced Long Black, Iced Espresso Doppio, Iced Espresso Lungo,
      • Iced Galão, Iced Mélange, Iced Coffee with Milk, Babyccino,
      • Flash Brew, Cold Brew, Cold Brew Espresso, Coldpresso, Iced Latte Macchiato,
      • Iced Cappuccino, Iced Caffè Latte, Iced Café au Lait, Iced Espresso Macchiato,
      • Red Eye, Black Eye, Dripped Eye, Iced Coffee, Iced Americano,
      • Coffee, Caffè Crema, Americano, Long Black,
      • Cold Brew Latte, Cold Brew Macchiato, Coldpresso with milk,
      Pre-programmed drinks
      54
      Number of servings
      2
      Pressure
      15 bar
      Built-in grinder
      Yes
      Grinder settings
      12
      Bean container capacity
      275 g
      Milk frothing
      Yes
      Milk solution
      LatteGo Pro
      Milk container
      0,25 L
      Capacity Watertank
      1,9 L
      Profiles
      8
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Technology
      BrewExtract Technology, Bean Adjust, Quick Start, LatteGo Pro, SilentBrew
      Interface
      Intuitive TFT Touchscreen 4,3''
      Warranty
      2 years
      Connectivity
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Internet connectivity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Energy Efficiency rating
      Class A
      Power
      1500W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50Hz
      Number in pack
      1

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off timer
      Yes
      Safety certification
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      452mm
      Product Width
      251mm
      Product Height
      389mm
      Product Weight
      9,3kg
      Package Length
      493mm
      Package Width
      289mm
      Package Height
      473mm
      Package Weight
      10-12,3kg

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      LatteGo Pro Hot
      Included Accessories 2
      LatteGo Pro Cold
      Included Accessories 3
      AquaClean Filter
      Included Accessories 4
      Measuring Spoon
      Included Accessories 5
      Water Hardness Test Strip
      Related Accessories 1
      Coffee oil removal tablets
      Related Accessories 2
      Espresso machine descaler

    • Durability

      User Manual
      > 75% recycled paper
      Packaging
      > 95% recycled materials

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Romania

    • Energy efficiency

      Standby mode power consumption
      0.2 W
      Off mode power consumption
      n/a
      Networked standby mode power consumption
      0.4 W
      Period before automatic switching into standby mode
      15 Min
      Period before automatic switching into off mode
      n/a
      Period before automatic switching into networked standby mode
      15 Min
      Measurement standard
      EN 50564:2011

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    • * vs all other Philips Automatic Espresso machines
    • ** When compared to previous Philips espresso machines
    • *** Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns
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