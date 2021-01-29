Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.
Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.
A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
All our steam iron cords are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.
The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.
Easy to use
Guarantee
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
Scale management
Size and weight
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.