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Discontinued

DS3205 docking speaker

DS3205/05

3.3

| (3) Reviews

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Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2

11/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Funky

Very easy to use, sounds great. A lot of sound for a little object.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

06/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

I actually received this docking station last Christmas but, due to other commitments, I only opened it yesterday. It worked fine then, but today, I had problems with distorted sound. I registered it and read the reviews above. I saw that one said that there was an issue with the connection. I tried the jack cable and it was fine. I tried the main connection again and it was also fine??? I can only assume that the connector had some dust or dirt on it? My Ipod Nano is also brand new and that was working fine with the earphones, which means that it was the docking station that wasn't working correctly. I'm hoping that the problem has gone away. Great sound and so easy to operate. Hopefully I can look forward to a long life product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

31/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Faulty connection

I was given this speaker dock as a Christmas gift. It looks great but unfortunately it doesn't work properly with my Iphone 5. I will be returning it as the speaker will not play through the lightning connector. It plays okay through the aux input though. The sound is ok for a portable device, with reasonable detail and clarity through different volume levels. However, the website and the box states that there is a bass boost button. Although the bass sounds good, there isn't a button to press to increase the bass.

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

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