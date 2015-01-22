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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DS1400 docking speaker

DS1400/05

2

| (9) Reviews

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Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

Auto synchronization of time or date when docked

Auto synchronization of time or date when docked

Docking station automatically synchronizes the clock or date with your iPod or iPhone when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock or date display.

Charge second mobile device via USB port

Charge second mobile device via USB port

For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

9

Reviews

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

30/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buzzing sound

The design is good and it's really easy to use, just plug and go. I had the previous model for my iphone 4 and got this one as a present with my iphone 6. As soon as I pressed 'play', an annoying buzzing sound accompanied the music, and it's especially noticeable at low volume (I use it to charge my phone at night and get up in the morning so the volume is usually set on low). I never had that problem with my previous speakers, and loved the sound for such a small device. Was very happy with previous purchase, so why is there this buzzing noise now? I can't return it now because I'm not in the country where it was bought so I hope Philips can find a solution for this.

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

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