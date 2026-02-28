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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

DS1150 docking speaker

DS1150/05

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Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

Charge your second mobile device via USB

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