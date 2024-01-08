Search terms

USB wall charger

DLP2910VW/40
Overall rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Dual USB wall charger

    Charge cell phone and tablet in full speed at the same time to gain back max power in short time. Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. Total 2A with max 10W output. With1m USB-A to Ligtning cable. See all benefits

      Dual USB wall charger

      Maximim 10W output

      • 2 USB chaging ports
      • White

      2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4A output

      2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4A output

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Adaptor type
        UK type
        Output
        1A/5V + 2.4A/5V
        1A/5V + 2.4A/5V Max. 17W
        Power input
        AC 100 - 240V, 50 - 60Hz

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14277 0

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14277 7

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14277 4

      • Product dimensions

        Weight
        0.035  kg

