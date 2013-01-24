Home
Dual USB wall charger

DLP2506UK/56
  • Ultra Fast wall charger Ultra Fast wall charger Ultra Fast wall charger
    Dual USB wall charger

    DLP2506UK/56
    Ultra Fast wall charger

    Charge 2 cell phone in full speed at the same time or charge a tablet in full speed with Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device

      Ultra Fast wall charger

      with two USB ports

      Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      Works with iPad, iPhone, Nokia, Samsung, LG, HTC and more

      Compatible with iPad, iPhone, iPod, Nook, LG, Motorola, Samsung, HTC, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Kindle, and most USB devices.

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Output
        5V/2.1A , 5V/1A
        Power input
        100-240V, 50/60Hz

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad
        • iPod
        • iPhone
        • GPS units
        • Bluetooth devices
        • most devices with a USB cable

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 51613 98049 1
        Packaging type
        Carton

