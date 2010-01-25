2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLA78405/10
The high-fidelity speaker system features a Class D amplifier, dual woofers and tweeters for rich bass and clear treble so you can enjoy your music in luxurious stereo sound.
The attractive speaker system looks great in any room of your house so you can enjoy your music out loud instead of on your headphones.
The Display Remote features a bright and easy-to-read screen so you can view and navigate your iPod content on the remote control, just like you would on your iPod!
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Bfdadf3
25/01/2010
United Kingdom
This review was made for DLA78405 iBoom JukeBox
This review was made for DLA78405 iBoom JukeBox