Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Zoom Chairside

In office No Touch Up -2pk

DIS570/01
Zoom
Find support for this product
Zoom
  • Philips Zoom In-Office Procedure Kits Philips Zoom In-Office Procedure Kits Philips Zoom In-Office Procedure Kits
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Zoom Chairside In office No Touch Up -2pk

    DIS570/01
    Overall rating / 5

    Philips Zoom In-Office Procedure Kits

    With the input of hundreds of Philips Zoom users, Philips has made administering the Philips Zoom whitening system easier, faster and safer then ever before. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Zoom Chairside In office No Touch Up -2pk

    Philips Zoom In-Office Procedure Kits

    With the input of hundreds of Philips Zoom users, Philips has made administering the Philips Zoom whitening system easier, faster and safer then ever before. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Professional teeth whitening

      Philips Zoom In-Office Procedure Kits

      For use with WhiteSpeed Lamp and Procedure gels

      • With Relief ACP Oral Care Gel

      White bright smile to improve your patient's confidence

      Your patients can get up to eight shades whiter teeth in 45 minutes, excluding preparation time

      Relief® ACP Oral Care Gel helps manage patient's sensitivity

      Recommendation is to place a light coating of Relief ACP (amorphous calcium phosphate) Oral Care Gel on the lingual surfaces of teeth on both arches before whitening treatment and to apply ACP Immediately following an in-chair procedure directly onto the teeth or in custom trays for 10 to 30 minutes

      Light-activated technology for powerful whitening

      Unlike many other systems, Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed uses a proprietary LED light to accelerate whitening for maximum results in minimal time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Whitening results
        Maximum whiteness in 45 min.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.