2 year warranty
DDL720CCCKW/00
Your face, your key
Experience the ease of face recognition unlocking with the Philips DDL720-FVP-7HWS. Dual cameras simulate human eye imaging to capture and recognize 3D facial features, unlocking your door touch-free—your face is the key.
3D face unlock
Radar motion detection
4-inch LCD display
When you approach the Philips smart lock DD720-FVP-7HWS within 1 meter*, the radar sensor activates, triggering the facial recognition module. The dual-front cameras capture your unique facial features in 3D, effectively identifying photos, videos, makeup, and more—making face unlocking seamless and manual door opening a thing of the past.
The DDL720-FVP-7HWS works with the Home Access App. Once connected to the network, you can access lock operation records, doorbell notifications, and unlocking history anytime, anywhere. Instant pop-up alerts for any unusual activity keep you informed and secure at your doorstep.
When visitors ring the doorbell, you'll receive an instant notification on the Home Access App. Tap the message to start a two-way audio conversation and remotely view your doorstep. Plus, the video door viewer automatically captures photos or videos with each ring. If you can't respond right away, you can easily check visitor details in the logs.
Reviews
Home Access App: the DDL720-FVP-7HWS works with Home Access App.
Cloud storage: only subscribers to the cloud storage service can access historical recorded videos; non-subscribers can view only high-definition snapshots.
1 meter: the radar sensor detects activity up to 1 meter. Loitering alerts are turned off by default but can be activated in the Home Access App. You can adjust loitering sensitivity in the App: high sensitivity at 1 meter and low sensitivity at 0.5 meters. Set loitering duration to 10, 20, 30, or 60 seconds.
Mechanical electronic mortise: refers to mortises that feature an external motor and electronic detection. When the sensor latch is triggered and the door lock is closed, the external motor engages the deadbolt to complete the locking.
10 seconds: data sources from internal testing data.
Armed mode: only available when using a mortise with a detection switch. If a mortise without a detection switch is used, the armed mode function will be unavailable.
Special Features: The armed mode requires the standard 311 mortise with a built-in detection module to activate arming and latch anomaly alerts. These functions are unavailable if a mechanical mortise without a detection switch is used.
3 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.