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Discontinued

Philips FidelioDCM5090 docking sound system

DCM5090/10

4.7

| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

See all benefits
LivingSound for wider, immersive stereo sound

LivingSound for wider, immersive stereo sound

Philips' patent-pending LivingSound vastly expands the sweet spot (the ideal listening location in your room) so you can enjoy truly immersive music over a wider area. Combining various sound processes, LivingSound recovers the richness and spatial details of the soundstage that are often lost with a compact stereo system. The effect is a larger than expected sweet spot - one that is extensively and evenly distributed around the room. Now your music enjoyment is not confined to the traditionally narrow area anymore. Enjoy optimum stereo sound in a wider area.

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

14/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent music system

Excellent music system, great sound quality easy to use, plays Cd's Ipod Mp3 radio Looks good and is a feature in the room

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system

14/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent music system

Excellent music system, great sound quality easy to use, plays Cd's Ipod Mp3 radio Looks good and is a feature in the room

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome product

Stylish design, impeccable sound quality and works well with iPods and iPads.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system

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