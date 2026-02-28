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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DCD2030 DVD micro music system

DCD2030/98

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Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital lets you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues. You will get the same great Dolby Digital audio quality no matter what you are watching - a DVD or Blu-ray disc, TV or downloaded content. Best of all, you can be confident that you will hear the audio exactly as it was intended, because Dolby Digital is also used to create the soundtracks for movies and games. Dolby Digital delivers premium surround sound experiences in the cinema and your home.

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

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