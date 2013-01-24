Home
Drip tray

CP1138
    Drip tray

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS3000 & PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits

      Drip tray

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • PHILIPS 4000
      • Removable for easy cleaning
      • Not dishwasher proof

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • HD8847
        • HD8834

