Wall tap

CHP8034W/56
  Power & Charge your electronics safely
    Wall tap

    CHP8034W/56
    Power & Charge your electronics safely

    Featuring BS wall socket with 13A fuse extend to 3 groudsed BS outlets with 3 USB charging ports. 2 USB-A and 1 USB-C PD charging port. USB max 18W output.

      Power & Charge your electronics safely

      18W output with PD

      • 3 outlets
      • 3 USB charging ports
      • Power Delivery
      LED power indicator for confirmation at a glance

      LED power indicator for confirmation at a glance

      This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the unit is charging.

      BS plug with 13A fuse

      BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      USB-C port with Power Delivery support

      USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.

      3 Outlets

      Convert one outlet into three outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 12999 3

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        40
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12999 0

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        0  cm

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12999 7
        Number of consumer packagings
        20

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

