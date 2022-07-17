Search terms

Wall tap

CHP4034W/56
    Wall tap

    CHP4034W/56
    Power & Charge your electronics safely

    Featuring BS wall socket with 13A fuse, extends to 3 grouded BS outlets with 2 USB (Max 2.4A) charging ports. See all benefits

      • 3 outlets
      • 2 USB Charging ports
      LED power indicator for confirmation at a glance

      LED power indicator for confirmation at a glance

      This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the unit is charging.

      BS plug with 13A fuse

      BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      2 USB ports, fast charging up to 2.4A output current

      USB charging ports allow you to charge USB devices.

      3 Outlets

      Convert one outlet into three outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 12998 6

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        40
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12998 3

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        0  cm

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12998 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        20

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

