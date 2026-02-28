ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

CAM100PK HD camcorder

CAM100PK/00

See all benefits
Film videos in crystal clear High Definition (720p)

Film videos in crystal clear High Definition (720p)

Capture videos in high definition (720p), and enjoy them in the same quality as HD TV broadcasts. “720” refers to the display resolution, the number of horizontal lines onscreen. “p” stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 720p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the Philips camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray Disc players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savor crystal clear memories on video.

One-touch operation for instant capturing of great moments

One-touch operation for instant capturing of great moments

Never miss another marvelous moment again. With the Philips camcorder’s fast start-up time, you can start shooting away instantaneously. Thanks to several advanced features, like fast processor speed and dedicated signal processing, it takes only two seconds to start up the Philips camcorder. The buttons are designed with simplicity in mind, so all you have to do is press one button to start filming in high definition. The Philips camcorder keeps you ever ready to capture surprising events without missing a beat.

Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organize, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.