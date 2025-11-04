Search terms

    Beard Trimmer 5000 Series Beard styling with hair collector

    BT5780/15

    Maximum precision with minimum effort

    Get total precision, effortlessly. With self-sharpening metal blades and an innovative hair collector, our trimmer sharpens and simplifies your grooming experience. Plus BeardSense technology boosts power exactly when you need it.

    Beard Trimmer 5000 Series Beard styling with hair collector

    Maximum precision with minimum effort

    For a precise beard with less mess

    • Full metal blades
    • 0.2mm precision steps
    • BeardSense Technology
    • Hair collector
    • Up to 100 minutes runtime
    Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

    Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

    Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

    Craft your beard with the precision you need

    Craft your beard with the precision you need

    The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.2mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

    Designed to catch hair while you trim

    Designed to catch hair while you trim

    Our innovative hair collector efficiently catches up to 80% of trimmed hairs*, giving you less hassle as you trim.

    Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

    Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

    With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.

    Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

    Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

    The advanced Lift& Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.

    Simplify your routine with easy cleaning

    Simplify your routine with easy cleaning

    Because the trimmer is 100% washable, you can just rinse under the tap and go, simplifying your grooming experience.

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    Our ergonomic grip with 360-degree Fine Line grip makes the device easy to hold and handle, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

    Convenient charging and storage.

    Convenient charging and storage.

    The stand offers convenient charging and storage for your device so it's ready whenever you are.

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 100 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

    Stay aware for each trim

    Stay aware for each trim

    The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status and whether its fully charged, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Convenience
      • Hair collector
      • Cleaning brush
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      • Charging stand
      Travel and storage
      Soft pouch

    • Power

      Run time
      100 minutes
      Charging
      • 1 hour
      • 5 min quick charge
      • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Battery status
      Charging indicator
      Usage
      Cordless

    • Design

      Finishing
      Deep Black
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip

    • Service

      Warranty
      Up to 5 years***

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No blade oil required
      Water resistance
      Wet & Dry

    • Summary

      Body area
      Beard
      Tools & accessories
      6
      Length settings
      0.4 – 20 mm
      Precision steps
      40
      Solution
      Trim
      Technologies
      BeardSense

    • Styling tools

      Trimming blade
      Self-sharpening metal blades

    • Combs

      Beard
      • Short 0.4 - 10mm
      • Long 10.4 - 20mm

